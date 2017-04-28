IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 671.57%. The company had revenue of $462 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded up 3.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.73. 1,710,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.41. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $81.39 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.75, for a total value of $425,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.48 per share, for a total transaction of $146,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,254.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,174 shares of company stock worth $11,955,273. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRC Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $743,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $18,297,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $225,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 112.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 254,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $145.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Feltl & Co. downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.