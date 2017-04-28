IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Receives $135.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.33.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Feltl & Co. cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $125.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.48 per share, for a total transaction of $146,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at $166,254.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $4,990,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 995,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,002,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,174 shares of company stock worth $11,955,273. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14,697.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) opened at 162.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average of $130.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70 and a beta of 0.48. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $81.39 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 671.57%. The firm had revenue of $443 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

