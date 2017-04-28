IDEX Co. (IEX) VP Sells $1,098,591.90 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) VP Michael J. Yates sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) traded down 0.60% on Friday, hitting $104.76. 431,585 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.15. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $106.29.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business earned $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.14 million. IDEX had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 18.95%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post $4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/idex-co-iex-vp-sells-1098591-90-in-stock.html.

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in IDEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth $207,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.