Icon Plc (ICLR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Icon Plc had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business earned $432 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Icon Plc’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Icon Plc updated its FY17 guidance to $5.06-5.26 EPS.

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) traded up 1.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,664 shares. Icon Plc has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $88.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 121.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 73,761 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon Plc during the third quarter valued at about $36,644,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 691,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 34,851 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Icon Plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Icon Plc by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $91.50) on shares of Icon Plc in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon Plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price objective on Icon Plc from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Icon Plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

About Icon Plc

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

