Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for IBERIABANK Corp Issued By Jefferies Group (IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of IBERIABANK Corp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.23.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of IBERIABANK Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “mkt perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of IBERIABANK Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.
Shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) opened at 79.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.22. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $79.41.
IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. IBERIABANK Corp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKC. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Haddon Spurgeon Mackie, Jr. sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $119,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. IBERIABANK Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.
IBERIABANK Corp Company Profile
IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.