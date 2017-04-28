Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider H. Charles Floyd sold 15,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) traded down 2.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. 457,540 shares of the company traded hands. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Insider H. Charles Floyd Sells 15,000 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/hyatt-hotels-co-h-insider-h-charles-floyd-sells-15000-shares.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.50 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.48 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a global hospitality company. The Company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses or provides services to a portfolio of properties. The Company operates through four segments: owned and leased hotels; Americas management and franchising (Americas); ASPAC management and franchising (ASPAC), and EAME/SW Asia management and franchising (EAME/SW Asia).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.