Huntsman’s (HUN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Instinet reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.54 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) traded down 1.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,870 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntsman will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Huntsman’s (HUN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Group LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/huntsmans-hun-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 22,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $562,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell R. Stolle sold 27,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $687,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,306.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,457 in the last three months. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 6.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 484,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 30,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 895,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,572,000 after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Huntsman by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,876,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,611,000 after buying an additional 216,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 112,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products and of inorganic chemical products. The Company operates all of its businesses through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman International). The Company operates through five segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, Textile Effects, and Pigments and Additives.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.