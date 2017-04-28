Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Receives $13.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,416.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $100,416.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $137,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.86. 12,050,153 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

