Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Stock Price

Press coverage about Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hudson Pacific Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 95 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) opened at 34.84 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 138.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The business earned $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Hudson Pacific Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,992.01%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $335,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,583.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: office properties, and media and entertainment properties. The Company is focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating office and media and entertainment properties in submarkets throughout Northern and Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.

