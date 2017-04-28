Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $70.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 price target on HubSpot and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.26.

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) opened at 66.50 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $2.40 billion. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company earned $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider J Donald Sherman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Skok sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $421,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,935.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,677,879. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,339,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,941,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 907,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,671,000 after buying an additional 200,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 177.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,601,000 after buying an additional 516,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 785,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,271,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,371,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

