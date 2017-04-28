HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.75.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $386,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,996.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Skok sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $421,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,935.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,677,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 16.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 107,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 42.0% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) traded up 0.23% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,155 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The stock’s market cap is $2.41 billion. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $67.30.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.26 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc (HubSpot) provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform. The Company’s software platform features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers so that they become promoters of those businesses.

