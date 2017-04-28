Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) posted its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts updated its FY17 guidance to $1.60-1.68 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) traded down 6.70% on Friday, reaching $17.95. 27,336,197 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

In other news, insider Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 31,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $560,957.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,090.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Minaz Abji sold 110,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $2,028,866.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,419.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 221,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,776. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 180,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 75.0% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 274,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 104.3% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 34,290 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Friday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

