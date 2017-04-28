Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report issued on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q2 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HST. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Friday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.02.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) opened at 19.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.30. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

In related news, CFO Gregory J. Larson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 31,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $560,957.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,090.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,051,776 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Creative Planning raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 76,073.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Host Inc) operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company operates through hotel ownership segment. The Company owned properties and conducted operations through Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P.

