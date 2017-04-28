Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) opened at 32.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.68.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm earned $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.36 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 6.90%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. FBR & Co upped their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.42.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/hospitality-properties-trust-hpt-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-19th-updated.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.