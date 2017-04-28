Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS) Debt Trading 1.5% Lower

An issue of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) bonds fell 1.5% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and is set to mature on April 1, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $65.50 and were trading at $66.75 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Capital One Financial Corp. reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hornbeck Offshore Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) opened at 3.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The stock’s market capitalization is $128.36 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.38 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post ($2.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hornbeck Offshore Services news, CEO Todd M. Hornbeck bought 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $199,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 925,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,440.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 55,158 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter.

About Hornbeck Offshore Services

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

