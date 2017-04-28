Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Insider James M. Splinter Sells 35,785 Shares

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) insider James M. Splinter sold 35,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $1,229,930.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) opened at 34.99 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Hormel Foods Corp had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post $1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hormel Foods Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 target price on Hormel Foods Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Hormel Foods Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp by 204.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp by 95.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

