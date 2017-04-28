Dakota A. Pippins Sells 3,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,992.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) opened at 34.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Hormel Foods Corp had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Hormel Foods Corp’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hormel Foods Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods Corp in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 target price on Hormel Foods Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Hormel Foods Corp in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods Corp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter worth $106,515,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp by 23,155.0% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,325,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,202,000 after buying an additional 2,315,500 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp during the first quarter worth $38,197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter worth $32,892,000. Finally, Stelliam Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,932,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

