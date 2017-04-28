Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) traded down 1.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. 50,851 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $598.53 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $28.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm earned $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In related news, Director Maurice F. Winkler III purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 10,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

