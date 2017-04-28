Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group AG

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $115.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.05.

Shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) opened at 129.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $131.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.52.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 43.39%.

In other news, SVP Mark R. James sold 116,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.47, for a total value of $15,192,057.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,420,568.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,884,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,577,992,000 after buying an additional 1,313,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,693,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,363,390,000 after buying an additional 455,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,259,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,079,530,000 after buying an additional 278,923 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,563,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,354,000 after buying an additional 337,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,038,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,698,000 after buying an additional 1,885,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

