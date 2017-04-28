Hometrust Bancshares’ (HTBI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) traded down 0.20% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. 40,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. Hometrust Bancshares has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $443.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 3.85%. On average, analysts predict that Hometrust Bancshares will post $0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO M. Teresa White sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 260.9% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 787,618 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 47.6% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hometrust Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 55,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company of HomeTrust Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured primarily by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans, construction and land/lot loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial and industrial loans, indirect automobile, and municipal leases.

