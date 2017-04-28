Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. Has $331,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. held its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 3,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 53.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $33.92. 15,979,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business earned $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.83 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In other Pfizer news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $153,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

