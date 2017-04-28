HNI Corp (HNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HNI Corp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. HNI Corp reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HNI Corp will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HNI Corp.

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. HNI Corp had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Off Wall Street restated a “strong sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of HNI Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HNI Corp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

In other HNI Corp news, Chairman Stanley A. Askren sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $142,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 207,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,706.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 31,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,444,080.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,665 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HNI Corp by 5.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in HNI Corp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HNI Corp during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HNI Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in HNI Corp by 23.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) traded down 2.19% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 200,713 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.44. HNI Corp has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $56.96.

HNI Corp Company Profile

HNI Corporation is a provider of office furniture and hearth products. The Company’s office furniture products include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage and tables. The Company’s segments include office furniture and hearth products. The office furniture segment manufactures and markets a line of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which includes storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions, and panel systems and other related products.

