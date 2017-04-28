Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $24.00 target price on shares of HMS Holdings Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of HMS Holdings Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) opened at 20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.97. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.00.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HMS Holdings Corp will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/hms-holdings-corps-hmsy-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 186.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 46.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 491,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 81,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,218,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,866,000 after buying an additional 372,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in HMS Holdings Corp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About HMS Holdings Corp

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.