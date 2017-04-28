Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) opened at 60.24 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hilton Worldwide Holdings had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings will post $1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings by 33.3% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

