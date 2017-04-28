Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) released its earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Hill-Rom Holdings had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm earned $678.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Hill-Rom Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hill-Rom Holdings updated its Q3 guidance to $0.89-0.91 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.82-3.88 EPS.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) traded up 2.44% on Friday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 981,298 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $77.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Hill-Rom Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Hill-Rom Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/hill-rom-holdings-inc-hrc-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-09-eps.html.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Hill-Rom Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hill-Rom Holdings in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on Hill-Rom Holdings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In related news, CEO John J. Greisch sold 207,987 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $13,698,023.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,565 shares in the company, valued at $19,861,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alton Shader sold 15,000 shares of Hill-Rom Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $1,040,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,823,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,483,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,919,000 after buying an additional 131,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 191,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom Holdings by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company operates through four segments: North America Patient Support Systems, International Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Company’s products and services include Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.