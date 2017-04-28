Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Forward View lowered shares of Hibbett Sports to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) opened at 25.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $552.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Jared S. Briskin sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $86,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $39,643,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $26,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $13,132,000. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,496,000 after buying an additional 316,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 883,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 273,088 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/hibbett-sports-inc-hibb-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates athletic specialty stores in small and mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest regions of the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company had operated 1,078 stores consisting of 1,059 Hibbett Sports stores and 19 smaller-format Sports Additions athletic shoe stores in 35 states.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.