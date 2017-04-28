HFF, Inc. (HF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HFF INC., operates out of eighteen offices nationwide and is a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital market services to the U.S. commercial real estate industry. HFF offers clients a fully integrated national capital markets platform including debt placement, investment sales, structured finance, private equity, note sale and note sales advisory services and commercial loan servicing. HFF incorporates capital markets knowledge with local real estate knowledge to successfully complete any type of real estate transaction, regardless of size or complexity. HFF consistently maintains the capital markets relationships critical to successfully accomplish the clients’ specific capital needs in today’s highly complex and rapidly shifting capital markets environment. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of HFF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HFF from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HFF in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HFF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HFF (NYSE:HF) traded down 1.51% on Friday, hitting $31.40. 244,468 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.41. HFF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.68 million. HFF had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 43.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HFF will post $2.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HFF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,070,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HFF during the third quarter valued at $7,556,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in HFF by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,414,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,869,000 after buying an additional 193,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in HFF by 636.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 153,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HFF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HFF

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

