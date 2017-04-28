Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) opened at 18.63 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 17,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $412,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 831,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $18,629,679.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,830.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,604,844 shares of company stock worth $35,480,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

