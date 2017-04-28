Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Press coverage about Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund earned a news impact score of 0.04 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) traded up 0.408% during trading on Friday, hitting $7.129. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $7.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.887 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 114,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,890.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,613 shares of company stock worth $128,751. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain long-term capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies, including the United States-based companies, whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a Caribbean Basin Country or that have at least 50% of the value of their assets in a Caribbean Basin Country or that derive at least 50% of their total revenue from operations in a Caribbean Basin Country (collectively, Caribbean Basin Companies).

