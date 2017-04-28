Hertz Global Holdings Sees Unusually High Options Volume (HTZ)

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 10,293 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 466% compared to the average daily volume of 1,817 call options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTZ shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hertz Global Holdings from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hertz Global Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTZ. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Hertz Global Holdings by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings during the first quarter worth $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Hertz Global Holdings by 251.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hertz Global Holdings by 46.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) opened at 17.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion. Hertz Global Holdings has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hertz Global Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Hertz Global Holdings Sees Unusually High Options Volume (HTZ)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/hertz-global-holdings-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-htz-updated.html.

About Hertz Global Holdings

Herc Holdings Inc, formerly Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is engaged principally in the business of renting and leasing of cars through its Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty and Firefly brands, and equipment through its Hertz Equipment Rental brand. It operates through four segments: U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.