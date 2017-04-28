Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HRI) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Hertz Global Holdings in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst J. Box now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hertz Global Holdings’ FY2018 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.69. Hertz Global Holdings had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm earned $405.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Hertz Global Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global Holdings in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HRI) opened at 46.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.32 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.57. Hertz Global Holdings has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $531.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings during the first quarter worth $330,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hertz Global Holdings

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (Hertz Global) is a holding company. The Company owns Rental Car Intermediate Holdings, LLC, which owns Hertz Corporation (Hertz), Hertz Global’s primary operating company. The Company operates through three segments. The U.S. Car Rental (U.S. RAC) segment is engaged in the rental of vehicles, such as cars, crossovers and light trucks, as well as ancillary products and services, in the United States.

