Hershey’s (HSY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $117.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSY. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $121.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) traded up 0.76% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,208 shares. Hershey has a one year low of $89.17 and a one year high of $117.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company earned $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 110.82% and a net margin of 9.68%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hershey will post $4.80 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hershey’s (HSY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/hersheys-hsy-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other Hershey news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $494,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.93, for a total value of $217,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,397,950.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,296 shares of company stock worth $1,773,252. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,670,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 565.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,962,000 after buying an additional 719,546 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,024,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,924,000 after buying an additional 636,998 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 887,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,800,000 after buying an additional 378,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hershey by 85.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 657,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after buying an additional 303,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.