Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) PT at $19.86

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.7% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 223,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1,676.7% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 91,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 86,266 shares during the period.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) opened at 19.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $798.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company earned $108 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.68 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests primarily in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington, District of Columbia, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 43 limited and full service properties with a total of 6,344 rooms and interests in 12 limited and full service properties owned through joint venture investments with a total of 2,456 rooms.

