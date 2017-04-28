Heritage Commerce Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) traded down 1.86% on Friday, reaching $14.28. 257,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $541.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28.
Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Heritage Commerce Corp. had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business earned $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.35 million. Equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post $0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Brean Capital set a $16.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.
In related news, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 14,000 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.72% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage Commerce Corp.
Heritage Commerce Corp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary Heritage Bank of Commerce (the Bank), provides a range of banking services. The Bank is a California state-chartered multi-community independent bank that offers a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.
