Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSIC. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Leerink Swann set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Henry Schein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) opened at 174.175 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.138 and a beta of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company earned $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post $7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $2,266,684.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,253,482.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Kabat sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.62, for a total transaction of $752,469.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,768.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,650,932 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,282,000 after buying an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,103,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,864,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Henry Schein by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,468,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,750,000 after buying an additional 167,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Henry Schein by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,367,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,918,000 after buying an additional 203,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $139,100,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare distribution, and technology and value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

