Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hennessy Advisors earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) traded down 0.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 8,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Hennessy Advisors has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $13.29 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 40.89%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, Director Daniel G. Libarle sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $52,712.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,832.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment management company. The Company’s business activity is managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It provides investment advisory services and shareholder services to the Hennessy Funds. Its investment advisory services include managing the composition of each fund’s portfolio, including the purchase, retention and disposition of portfolio securities in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives, policies and restrictions; conducting investment research, and monitoring compliance with each fund’s investment restrictions and applicable laws and regulations.

