Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Position Cut by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) opened at 61.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $6.68 billion. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $85.78.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -274.51%.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Thomas A. Petrie bought 1,990 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $133,668.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,520.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

