Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) traded down 2.59% on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,687 shares. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59.
Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $376.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.11 million. Helen of Troy Limited had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.67 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.25.
Helen of Troy Limited Company Profile
Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.
Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.