Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) traded down 2.59% on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,687 shares. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $106.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.59.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $376.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.11 million. Helen of Troy Limited had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy Limited from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.25.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/helen-of-troy-limited-hele-issues-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

Helen of Troy Limited Company Profile

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.