Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Helen of Troy Limited is a leading designer, producer and marketer of brand name consumer products. The Company’s products include hair dryers, curling irons, hair setters, women’s shavers, brushes, combs, hair accessories, home hair clippers, mirrors, foot baths, body massagers, depilatories and paraffin baths. The Company’s products are sold by mass merchandisers, drug chains, warehouse clubs and grocery stores under the licensed trade names of Vidal Sassoon, the trademark Revlon, Dr. Scholl’s, the trademark BARBIE, and Sunbeam and Oster brands. “

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy Limited in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy Limited presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) traded down 2.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 243,687 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.69. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $106.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $376.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.11 million. Helen of Troy Limited had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post $6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 20.0% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 216,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 80,388 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 166.9% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited during the third quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helen of Troy Limited

