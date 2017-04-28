Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. They focus on identifying, evaluating and recommending qualified candidates for senior level executive positions. Through their worldwide network of professionals, they provide executive search services to a broad range of clients. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) traded down 1.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 181,455 shares of the company were exchanged. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $401.41 million, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $140 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, Director John A. Fazio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 667,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 223,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,544,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,854,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc is an advisory firm providing executive search, leadership consulting and culture shaping services to businesses and business leaders around the world. Its segments include Executive Search, Leadership Consulting and Culture Shaping. It operates its executive search services in three geographic regions: the Americas (which includes the countries in North and South America); Europe (which includes the continents of Europe and Africa), and Asia Pacific (which includes Asia and the region generally known as the Middle East).

