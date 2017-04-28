Heartland Express (HTLD) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) has trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Heartland Express earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) opened at 20.53 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heartland Express will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, Director Larry J. Gordon sold 95,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,908,673.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,755.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier. The Company focuses primarily on short- to medium-haul, asset-based dry van truckload services in regional markets near its terminals. The Company’s truckload services are primarily asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market, and it also offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services.

