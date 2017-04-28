HealthSouth Corp (HLS) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 3,969,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the previous session’s volume of 731,973 shares.The stock last traded at $46.90 and had previously closed at $43.50.

The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. HealthSouth Corp had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company earned $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. HealthSouth Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HealthSouth Corp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on HealthSouth Corp in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on HealthSouth Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthSouth Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on HealthSouth Corp from $38.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corp by 30.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corp by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,569,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 100,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corp by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 334,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthSouth Corp by 6.1% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.85.

HealthSouth Corp Company Profile

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

