HealthSouth Corp (HLS) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthSouth Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthSouth Corp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stephens raised shares of HealthSouth Corp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HealthSouth Corp from $38.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of HealthSouth Corp in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.21.

HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) traded up 7.82% on Friday, reaching $46.90. 3,969,266 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35. HealthSouth Corp has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.85.

HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. HealthSouth Corp had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthSouth Corp will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. HealthSouth Corp’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About HealthSouth Corp

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

