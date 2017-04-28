HealthSouth Corp (HLS) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of HealthSouth Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthSouth Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HealthSouth Corp from $38.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of HealthSouth Corp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of HealthSouth Corp in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthSouth Corp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.21.

HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) traded up 7.82% during trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. 3,969,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. HealthSouth Corp has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

HealthSouth Corp (NYSE:HLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. HealthSouth Corp had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HealthSouth Corp will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. HealthSouth Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

HealthSouth Corp Company Profile

HealthSouth Corporation (HealthSouth) is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. The Company manages its operations through segments, including inpatient rehabilitation, and home health and hospice.

