HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HD Supply Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of HD Supply Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply Holdings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) opened at 40.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. HD Supply Holdings has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $44.73.

HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. HD Supply Holdings had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 61.66%. The firm earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings will post $3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply Holdings news, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo sold 16,785 shares of HD Supply Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $715,041.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 284,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,102,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 1,325 shares of HD Supply Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $56,431.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,346,620 shares of company stock worth $54,958,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in HD Supply Holdings by 378.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HD Supply Holdings by 14.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in HD Supply Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America. The Company’s segments include Facilities Maintenance, Waterworks, Construction & Industrial-White Cap, and Corporate. As of January 29, 2017, the Company operated through approximately 500 locations across 48 states in the United States and six Canadian provinces.

