HCA Holdings (HCA) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.11

Headlines about HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HCA Holdings earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 43 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) traded up 0.92% during trading on Friday, hitting $84.21. 1,464,807 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21. HCA Holdings has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.71.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. HCA Holdings had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HCA Holdings will post $7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho raised HCA Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Avondale Partners raised HCA Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on HCA Holdings to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HCA Holdings (HCA) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.11” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/hca-holdings-hca-earns-news-impact-rating-of-0-11.html.

In other HCA Holdings news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jana Joustra Davis sold 7,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $651,918.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,500.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,544 shares of company stock worth $22,930,923. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Holdings

HCA Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.