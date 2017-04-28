Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca Sells 15,939 Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NBRV) Stock

Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 15,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $175,647.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,609,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,753,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 2,622 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $28,946.88.

On Thursday, April 20th, Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 23,932 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $265,884.52.

On Thursday, April 13th, Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 32,831 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $369,020.44.

On Monday, April 10th, Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 90,594 shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $992,910.24.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) traded down 0.91% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 29,646 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The stock’s market cap is $296.16 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. FT Options LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 706,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 122,862 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the third quarter worth about $2,468,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBRV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics AG – from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG – Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is an Austria-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of antibiotics to treat infections. Its lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The Company develops both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations of lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

