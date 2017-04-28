Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.19

News articles about Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hawaiian Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 42 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Hawaiian Holdings in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Holdings from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Hawaiian Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) traded down 0.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. 661,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Hawaiian Holdings has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Hawaiian Holdings had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm earned $614.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings will post $5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $258,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,475,017.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark B. Dunkerley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $670,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,761 shares in the company, valued at $21,380,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,705. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Holdings

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

