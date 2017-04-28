Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hawaiian Electric Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 23 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 407,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.31. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm earned $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc (ASB Hawaii).

