Harvest Natural Resources (HNR) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Harvest Natural Resources (NYSE:HNR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harvest Natural Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 84 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Harvest Natural Resources (NYSE:HNR) traded down 0.72% on Friday, reaching $6.91. 143,956 shares of the company were exchanged. Harvest Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.29.

About Harvest Natural Resources

Harvest Natural Resources, Inc (Harvest) is in the process of dissolution and winding up. The Company was previously engaged in acquiring exploration, development and producing properties in geological basins active hydrocarbon systems.

